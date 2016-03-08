AC Milan youngster set for contract extension
07 June at 09:35AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone is set to pen a contract extension with the rossoneri, days after Alessio Romagnoli extended his stay at the San Siro.
The 20-year-old Cutrone has become an important part of Milan's side since his rise to prominence this past season. He found the back of the net 16 times in all competitions for Milan, assisting thrice in 42 appearances.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Milan are set to offer Cutrone a new deal, which will be accepted and signed by the youngster.
The new deal will last till the summer of 2023 and while the details of the wage are yet to be ascertained, the player is very likely to extend his stay at the San Siro.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
