Adidas pushes James Rodriguez to Napoli: the details
16 June at 14:30
James Rodriguez is Napoli's dream signing this summer, though it seems that the deal could actually take place, not just because of the work of Carlo Ancelotti and Jorge Mendes. Napoli have taken steps forward in the negotiations, despite Real Madrid's demand to only sell the player outright for no less than €40m.
In fact, the second issue relating to the player's salary, has seemingly been fixed thanks to an important ally for the Partenopei: Adidas, James' technical sponsor. The Colombian is one of the leading men of the German giant who, according to what Marca reports, intends to facilitate his move to Italy.
The report states that Adidas are willing to pay part of the salary costs of €6.5m, covering 20% of that expense, thus paying €1.3m. An important factor, of course, which brings the player even closer to Napoli, while driving him away from the other potential suitors.
So then one might ask, why would Adidas do this? Well, the company believes that James' brand is still unexploited in Italy, where they would like to expand it even more.
