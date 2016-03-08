ADL calls Ancelotti to show support as things stay tense in Naples
06 December at 12:40Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis has called manager Carlo Ancelotti and assured him support despite rumours of replacing him in the near future, as per the Republic cited by Calciomercato.com.
There have been reports in the recent past that the club’s hierarchy have decided to sack manager Ancelotti after their next UEFA Champions League fixture against Genk on December 10 due to series of unimpressive performances.
The Naples-based outfit have not managed to secure a single win in last eight matches in all competition which included six draws and two defeats which left them eight points behind fourth-placed Cagliari on the league table.
As per the latest report, De Laurentiis has called the former Chelsea manager on Wednesday night to assured him support and asked about the mood of the players.
Ancelotti has joined Napoli in the summer of 2018 and has a contract with the club till the summer of 2021.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments