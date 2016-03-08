ADL reveals what's hindering James Rodriguez to Napoli and says 'Icardi will prefer Juve'
11 July at 09:30Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis took stock of his club's transfer market in an interview with Corriere dello Sport, elaborating on the market objectives of the Partenopei, in particular, the big summer goal - James Rodriguez.
"James Rodriguez is the footballer who enjoys the greatest consideration after Cristiano Ronaldo. Ancelotti likes him very much and he wants to come to Napoli but Real Madrid are asking for too much in our opinion and we are waiting for a more reasonable request," he said.
"Rodrigo? He prefers to stay in Spain, he told us and we take note of that. Elmas? We appreciate him a lot but we must complete some outgoing transfers to avoid overcrowding.
"Insigne-Icardi swap deal? Ancelotti is right to say he would not do it. I too prefer Lorenzo because we need him, while at the centre of the attack we already have MIlik and Mertens.
"Icardi is very strong and his talent cannot be ignored but there has been so much talk about him that he now looks older than 26. Seen from afar, he gives the impression of having run badly and of not having grasped the importance of the role he plays. Icardi will always prefer Juventus.
"Conte? He knows Italian football and has noticed our progress, our desire to improve remains so also for the future. It will be a beautiful league campaign," De Laurentiis concluded.
