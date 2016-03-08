After Ronaldo to Juventus, Jorge Mendes will work on two deals with AC Milan: the details
09 July at 09:30Jorge Mendes and Juventus’ chiefs are currently busy trying to persuade Florentino Perez to sel Cristiano Ronaldo for € 100 million.
Good news could be just around the corner for the Old Lady who has already reached an agreement with the Portuguese star and his agent, while the president of the Blancos wants Ronaldo to take full responsibility for his farewell from the Bernabeu.
Once Ronaldo to Juventus will be a done deal Mendes will continue to work alongside Italian clubs. According to Il Corriere dello Sport the Portuguese agent is involved in negotiations for AC Milan’s takeover.
Mendes has recently introduced a potential investor to Fassone and Mirabelli while Elliott is in control of the club after that Yonghong Li has failed to refinance the club with a cash injection of € 32 million.
The Chinese entrepreneur, however, doesn’t want to give up and wants to sue the American found, reports in Italy claim.
Mendes will also talk to AC Milan to try to sell their disappointing striker Andre Silva.
The Portuguese striker joined the rossoneri for € 38 million last summer but had been struggling during his first campaign at the club.
Silva has rejected a move to Wolverhampton and Mendes is now trying to find a new club for the former Porto man that AC Milan do not want to sell for a fee below € 38 million.
After Ronaldo to Juve, Mendes’ work in Italy is not yet finished.
