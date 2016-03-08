Ag. Bacca: "I spoke with Mirabelli, Villarreal want to keep Carlos"
06 June at 13:40Carlos Bacca wants to stay at Villarreal, according to his agent, Sergio Barila.
"I spoke with Mirabelli last week when I came to Milan. Bacca still has a two-year contract, so at the moment he is a Milan player. If you ask me about Carlos, he wants to stay at Villarreal, just as much as they would like to keep him.
"There are also other teams interested. We are discussing with Mirabelli to find the best solution for Carlos. We will meet again," Barila told Milannews.it.
