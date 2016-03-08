"Real Madrid want to buy him, as well as Barcelona. If they can convince Inter, then they could sign him this summer. Skriniar is a true professional. However, some agents are trying to take away players," he began.

The agent also confirmed that Inter refused a €55m offer for the player this winter, while revealing that the new price tag is set at €100m.

"For example, Mino Raiola is trying to do so, he wants to confuse Skriniar. However, he is a player who belongs to our agency as our contract states. Inter paid €28m to Sampdoria for the defender, and then refused €55m from Man City six months later. Now he's worth €100m," he concluded.