Inter, Ag. Skriniar: 'Barcelona and Real Madrid? He could leave this summer'
21 March at 19:20
Inter will need to be careful, as two big Spanish sides are after their star defender Milan Skriniar. In fact, the player's agent Mithat Halis revealed this in an interview with AS, while also criticizing Mino Raiola.
"Real Madrid want to buy him, as well as Barcelona. If they can convince Inter, then they could sign him this summer. Skriniar is a true professional. However, some agents are trying to take away players," he began.
The agent also confirmed that Inter refused a €55m offer for the player this winter, while revealing that the new price tag is set at €100m.
"For example, Mino Raiola is trying to do so, he wants to confuse Skriniar. However, he is a player who belongs to our agency as our contract states. Inter paid €28m to Sampdoria for the defender, and then refused €55m from Man City six months later. Now he's worth €100m," he concluded.
