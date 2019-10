Ag. Taison to CM: 'Why AC Milan move broke down, in January...'

In the summer, Taison was a concrete idea for AC Milan, who tried until the very end of the transfer window. In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato.com , the player's agent Diego Dornelles explained why the transfer never materialized."Yes, Milan were interested.""Shakhtar didn't accept the offer presented by the Rossoneri. They demanded the full value of the €30m release clause.""I'm not authorized to disclose the figure, but it was not enough.""He's very close to Shakhtar, he's the captain of the team. He's having a great season, everything is going the right way. Clearly, he admires Milan a lot, it would have been a pride to wear that shirt. But now he respects the team he plays for, the fans and the leadership.""For the moment, there has been no contact for a possible future negotiation. Everything depends on Shakhtar.""He's very happy at Shakhtar, but the future doesn't only depend on his will."