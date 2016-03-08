Agent: 'AC Milan ahead of Man City and Juventus for Argentinian starlet'

Argentinian starlet Juan Sebastian Sforza is an Argentinian midfielder who has attracted great interest from European clubs in the past couple of months. Among these, there is also AC Milan, which would be ahead of their rivals in the race to sign the 17-year-old, as confirmed by an intermediary in the negotiation Camillo Autieri to Milannews.it.

"The meeting with the Rossoneri happened a couple of weeks ago, directly with Leonardo at Casa Milan. Milan is ahead of the other club because they were the first that showed interest in the boy. It would be an operation that would fully fit into the new policy because they would sign an interesting prospect which could be included in the Primavera next year," he said.

"The operation would cost 1.5 million euros. Last year Newell's Old Boys demanded 2 million but the deal could safely be closed at 1.5 million by inserting a percentage of the future resale in favour of the Argentinians.

"In the coming weeks, we will also meet Roma, Inter, Juventus and Napoli. Newell's would like him to move to Serie A but there are also foreign teams interested like Bayern Munich, PSG or Manchester City.

"His characteristics? He is a central midfielder. He has interdiction but his passing is also very good. He can play with both feet. He reminds me of Ambrosini a bit.

"He is also a humble person with a great personality. A predestined. Not surprisingly, he won the U15 South American championship as Argentina's captain in 2017 and he will play with the U17 team from March 23," the agent concluded.

