There has been no progress on the Clement Lenglet front, according to his agent.



The French international has long been expected to move to Barcelona, as he has a €35 million release clause.



Having played well for Sevilla this season, the 22-year-old has also been linked to Liverpool and Manchester United, whom he helped eliminate in the Champions League Round of 16.

“Nothing has been decided,” agent Gregory Dakad told Estadio Deportivo.

“Clement is on holiday at the moment and he will not make a decision on his future until he speaks with the new Coach (Machin, who has arrived from Girona).

“We want to respect Sevilla and there is no update yet.”

The centre-back is believed to be a Plan B in case Manchester United nab Samuel Umtiti.

Yet the former Lyon man said yesterday that he would need to be “forced out” of Barcelona for them to get rid of him, bad news indeed for Manchester United fans.

Lenglet was, however, believed to only want a move to the Catalan side if he was guaranteed playing time.

The plot thickens...