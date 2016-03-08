Agent confirms Atletico Madrid interest in AC Milan flop
09 July at 13:25The agent of AC Milan star Nikola Kalinic has confirmed the interest of Atletico Madrid in signing the Croatian striker.
Kalinic has been disappointing since his arrival from Fiorentina last summer for a fee of 25 million euros. He appeared in 31 Serie A games last season, scoring six times and assisting thrice.
Kalinic's agent- Tomislav Erceg recently told AS about the interest of Atletico Madrid in signing him, but also told that a lot depends on AC Milan too. He said: "Kalinic is aware of the interest of several teams, but must wait and see what decides Milan. Atletico Madrid is interested, we can not hide it, but also Sevilla.
"There are several options open, but it depends on Milan. Nikola knows how competitive Atletico is with a great coach like Simeone at the helm, but at the moment it is not in our hands to decide. Once Milan has let us know, we will evaluate."
Kalinic has drawn strong links with a move to the Los Rojiblancos, who are looking to make an offer of 25 million euros for him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
