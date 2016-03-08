Agent Damiani, 'Radu is the future of Inter, Karamoh? Parma is interested'

Oscar Damiani, the agent of Andrei Radu and Yann Karamoh, spoke to international news about the futures of the two players owned by Inter.

"Radu may be the future of Inter, we are talking about one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A for performance. Andrei is doing an excellent championship and it is normal that he has attracted the attention of some clubs, but his future is clear: Inter will take him back at the end of the season, then we will take stock of the situation with the club ".

ON KARAMOH - "At the end of the season the boy returns to Inter, he will do the preparation with the Nerazzurri, who will play many important and prestigious international tournaments in the preseason. In short, the right occasion to show off.

“Then we'll do all the evaluations together with the club. Parma wants him, but not only them. There are also some requests from abroad. Together with the family, we will evaluate all the solutions. PSV? I must stress that the Dutch is not a championship that interests the boy for the future ".

ON GRAVILLON - "Andrew is having a great season, the requests are not lacking. I work with his Frenchmen’s agent and the idea is that of a year on loan in Serie A: Parma, Genoa and Sassuolo are interested".