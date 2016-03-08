Agent explains why Dzeko opts Rome stay despite Inter links

Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko’s agent has explained why his client has opted to stay at the club despite heavily linked with the league rivalsInter Milan.The former Manchester City striker has been linked with a move away from the Italian capital all summer and it was reported that he is one of the prime targets of the new inter manager Antonio Conte.However, the Bosnia international surprisingly extended his contract with the Rome-based club till 2022 and killed all the rumours of his potential transfer.Dzeko’s agent Silvano Martina, who was in the middle of all the negotiations between both Roma and Inter, explained why the 33-year-old did not move to the Milan-based outfit."Roma always asked for €20 million cash for Edin with no other bonuses or counterparts but the highest bid that Inter made was €15 million,” said Martina while exclusively talking to. “Negotiations went too long and in the end he [Dzeko] just decided to stay in Rome by signing a new contract until 2022 and it was no surprise because to be honest because Edin never said he wanted to leave the Giallorossi.”Dzeko has been a real star ever since joining Roma from the Premier League outfit first in 2015 on loan which then became a permanent move a season later.The former Wolfsburg forward has till now scored 43 goals in 138 league appearances for Roma in the past four seasons.