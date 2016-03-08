Agent of AC Milan striker: 'Stay at Milan? We'll see..'

25 February at 19:35
The agent of AC Milan star Patrick Cutrone has cast doubts about the young Italian's long term future at the rossoneri.

Cutrone has not seen too much of action this season, as Gonzalo Higuain was the first choice striker in the first half of the season and new signing Krzysztof Piatek has now taken up that spot.

Cutrone's agent Donato Orgnoni was recently talking to Radio Marte about the player and he was asked about the player's future at the San Siro.

He said: "If Cutrone stays in Milan? We'll see.."

Orgnoni also told that another one of his clients- Simone Verdi, is just as good as any other Napoli player.

He said: "I have known Simone for 12 years, I know what are the positive and negative aspects of the boy and I expect he can carve out more space.

"Simone is aware of his strength, but wants to play because his passion is being in the field during the games. Only Thursday he played for 90 minutes, then he took over or was replaced.

"There is also to say that it is difficult to take the place of those who currently play for Napoli, but I am convinced that Verdi is of the same level as his team-mates and I hope he can prove it."

