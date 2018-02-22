Agent of Arsenal and Juventus target to meet Roma: the truth on his release clause
29 May at 18:00Arsenal and Juventus target Lorenzo Pellegrini's agent is set to meet with Roma in an attempt to decide his future at the club.
The 21-year-old midfielder rejoined Roma from Sassuolo this past summer for a fee in the region of 10 million euros. This season, the youngster made 28 appearances for Roma in the Serie A, scoring thrice and assisting four times.
Corriere della Serra understand that Pellegrini's agent Giampiero Pocetta will meet with Roma and Monchi to discuss about a possible renewal with the club, which could mean an increase in the release clause.
As things stand, Pellegrini's release clause has increased to 31 million euros from the 25 milion euros clause that existed at the start of the season. In recent days, even Arsenal have fallen for him.
The current release clause expires in July and a new deal will mean a release clause of a bigger sum.
Here is a gallery of other Juventus targets
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments