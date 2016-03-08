Agent of Arsenal target plays down talk of agreement with Inter
23 June at 18:35The agent of Inter Milan target Malcom has revealed that there is currently no agreement between Bordeaux and the nerazzurri for the Brazilian starlet.
The 21-year-old Malcom is one of the hottest properties in European football right now and has attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich already. He appeared in 35 Ligue 1 games last season, scoring 12 times and assisting seven times.
In an interview that Malcom's agent gave to fcInternews, he revealed that no agreement has been reached between Inter and Bordeaux as yet. He said: "Any player in the world would immediately accept Inter , but the Nerazzurri and Bordeaux have yet to reach an agreement. An agreement for the player hasn't been found yet."
"Does Bordeaux want to sell it outright? Yes, that's the intention of the club. If a loan transaction with a right of redemption is feasible? You must ask this to Bordeaux, I do not know if it can be a formula that satisfies them. I exclude the simple loan, I do not exclude a loan with a redemption obligation ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
