Exclusive: Agent offers winger to Inter, Chelsea also interested
04 June at 19:10Inter have already started their preparations for the next season and they have an added incentive as they have qualified for the Champions League next season.
Calciomercato.com can reveal that Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is following a host of players and one of them in Bordeaux forward Malcom. In the January transfer window, the Brazilian winger was wanted by Manchester United and Arsenal. Both clubs ended interested in him and signed Alexis Sanchez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang respectively.
Kia Joorabchian offered Malcom to Inter, but the price tag of 40 million euros is why they have not moved for the player yet. The Nerazzurri believe the price tag slapped by Bordeaux is very high.
Kia Joorabchian is aware that Chelsea are also looking at signing Malcom in the summer transfer window. Inter have an obligation to meet the financial demands of UEFA before June 30 so the possibility of Malcom joining Chelsea is more than Inter at the moment.
