Agent of Biraghi says his client 'wants Inter move'

23 August at 14:30
Inter and Fiorentina continue to work on the Biraghi-Dalbert exchange. This morning, there was a summit between La Viola and the agent of their left-back, Mario Giuffredi.

Intercepted by Sportitalia's microphones, the agent took stock of the situation, publicly revealing that the player wants to join the San Siro side before the market ends.
 
"Biraghi's destiny? Fiorentina will decide. It is only right that they get a chance to make all the possible reflections of the deal, if they have to. They will decide the future, there is great tranquillity between all parties to reason about the situation.

"Biraghi wants to go to Inter, this is the player's will. However, he must not forget that Fiorentina brought him to the National team. Therefore, it is only right that Fiorentina get the chance to calmly decide if there are conditions to bring Biraghi to Inter," he concluded.
 

