Agent of Chelsea target drops hint of Premier League switch
16 November at 14:45Agent of Chelsea target and Napoli star Elseid Hysaj has revealed that he can do well in the Premier League and has suggested what the right-back's price tag might be.
Hysaj has been one of the Serie A's most consistent right-backs over the last three seasons after having joined Napoli from Empoli in the summer of 2015 for a fee of 5 million euros. This season, the Albanian has made 11 appearances in the Serie A.
Hysaj's agent Mario Giufreddi was recently talking to Radio CRC about the future of the right-back, amidst links with Chelsea.
He said: "Hysaj being targeted by Chelsea and other clubs? If you see that Ancelotti is playing Malcuit and you feel that Napoli is looking for other players, obviously it means that there are also requests for him.
" Hysai is a player who can do well in English football, since he has a lot of physicality and he is being targeted by many big clubs. Is his worth 50 million? For me, he is worth 60. I can not say that Hysaj, who for two months played badly, does not have the same value of the last 2-3 years."
