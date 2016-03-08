"The interest of Barcelona? It's flattering, of course. Pjanic is on vacation, Barcelona will have to speak with Juventus," Michael Becker told Mundo Deportivo. Juventus want around €80m for their midfielder, who has a contract with the club until 2021. Catalan club Barcelona are looking for new blood in the midfield and are very interested in Pjanic, and the player's agent spoke about the interest of Barcelona, admitting that it's appealing.

Miralem Pjanic has been the subject of many rumours so far this transfer market, with the likes of Chelsea and Barcelona interested in his services.