Agent of Chelsea target set to meet Gattuso to decide future
17 July at 11:15CalcioMercato understand that the agent of Chelsea target Suso is set to have a meeting with AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso in a bid to decide the player's future this summer.
Suso joined Milan from Liverpool in the summer of 2015. He shone for the rossoneri after an average loan spell at Genoa and has now become one of the club's most important players. He appeared in 47 games in all competitions last season, scoring eight times.
Calciomercato understand that Suso's agent will meet with Gattuso in the coming few days and that will decisive in determining the Spaniard's future.
It is said that Gattuso will let the player's agent know that he will not be allowed to leave this summer as he is a very important player for them, especially under Gattuso.
Suso's release clause has already expired and his current deal expires in the summer of 2022. Chelsea have drawn links with him.
