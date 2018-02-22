Agent of City and Man Utd & Liverpool target announces Napoli showdown talks
22 May at 12:50Napoli star Jorginho is being heavily linked with a summer move to the Premier League where Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in welcoming his services.
Manchester City, however, are believed to be leading the race to sign the Italy International.
Speaking to Radio CRC on Monday night, Jorginho’s agent revealed that he will soon meet the club’s Director of football Giuntoli to disucss the player’s future at the club.
“We will decide his future in a meeting at the end of the month”, Joao Santos said.
“I don’t know if Napoli have already received offers but we will talk about it soon, Jorginho has two years left in his contract with Napoli.”
Earlier last week Joao Santos released another important update about the future of his client: “Both Liverpool and Manchester City have called me to open talks with them. However, I can reach no agreement if Napoli do not allow me to negotiate with another club. A future agreement with a Premier League club would be no problem in my opinion but that doesn’t mean we have already closed a deal.”
Go to comments