Agent of Dalbert: 'He stayed because Inter believed in him'
01 October at 23:15Agent of Inter star Dalbert has revealed that Inter were about the offload the player, but they ended up trusting the player and believed in his abilities to keep him.
Dalbert joined Inter from Ligue 1 side in the summer of 2017 and his first season at the club was dull and drab as he could only appear 14 times in the Serie A. During Inter's last game against Cagliari, the Brazilian impressed.
Dalbert's agent Emerson Figueiredo was talking FCInternews and he was asked about how his situation was this past summer. And Emerson revealed that he was kept at the club by Inter, who believed in him.
He said: "There were many teams interested in his possible signing. But the Nerazzurri wanted to focus on him.
"They knew he could be important to them. They believed and believe even more today in his capabilities and potential. And on his side Dalbert wanted to show the Interpeople what he was capable of ".
Dalbert's performances have drawn comparisons Roberto Carlos.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
