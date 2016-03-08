Agent provides update on future of Barcelona winger amid Liverpool links
13 November at 12:10Moussa Sissoko, the agent of Ousmane Dembélé spoke to Rmc Sport about the future of his client. The France winger is reportedly being monitored by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp but, according to his agent, Dembélé is not willing to leave Barcelona.
“The club is happy with Ousmane”, Sissoko said.
“Dembélé doesn’t care about criticisms. Some of them are unfair. He is 20, he plays for Barcelona and he had a great start to the season.”
“We know he has to improve but that’s normal at his age. Valverde denied that he had problems before the game against Inter. He was sick, he had gastroenteritis, he was late in calling the club but he wasn’t feeling well. There are controversies for this kind of things.”
“Ousmane keeps working for a big club, the manager likes him and the same goes for Deschamps. I know Abidal is also very happy with how he is training and working for his club”, Sissoko concluded.
