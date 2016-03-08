Agent of Fiorentina star: 'Napoli can sign him even if they don't sell Allan'
29 May at 18:45The agent of Fiorentina star Jordan Veretout has revealed that the Frenchman can join Napoli even if the partenopei do not sell Allan in the summer.
The Brazilian Allan has been heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain since last winter, when he was close to a move but Napoli did not sell him. Reports have suggested that Napoli see Veretout as a possible replacement for Allan.
In a recent interview that his agent Mario Guifreddi recently gave to Radio Marte, he told that he might not be a replacement for the Brazilian midfielder.
He said: "I do not exclude that Napoli can take it even if he keeps Allan. Napoli will make a very strong team and there has been a change of strategy: now players are aiming for ready-made players who know the Serie A.
"The focus is on the quality of the staff and I do not exclude that Veretout can be part of the blue midfield. Several teams are on Veretout, but he is in love with Naples and if I can facilitate the team of my city I do it very willingly."
The 26-year-old Veretout appeared in 33 Serie A games for the La Viola this season, scoring five times and assisting thrice.
