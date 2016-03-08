Agent of Golovin doesn't want player to move to Juventus
28 June at 14:15The agent of Russia and CSKA Moscow star Aleksandr Golovin has revealed that he doesn't want the midfielder to join Juventus this summer.
Golovin has become one of the emerging stars of the ongoing FIFA World Cup and has played a vital role in helping the nation progress into the knockout rounds of the ongoing tournament. He has appeared twice in the FIFA World Cup, scoring once and assisting twice.
In an interview that Golovin's agent Dmitri Alenichev gave to IlBianconero, he revealed that he doesn't want the player to join Juventus.
He said: "He is one of the best national team players along with Cheryshev and Dzyuba."
"Juventus' interest in Golovin is quite understandable and it's time for him to go to Europe, but not in Italy. At Juve no one can guarantee him a starting position, given that none of the Bianconeri have these guarantees."
"It is not excluded that the club will let him leave on loan. And then the Italian league is very tactical and it is extremely difficult for him to want to show offensive qualities. I would recommend Spain instead, but not Real Madrid or Barcelona, but some other mid-high-end clubs ."
Golovin has drawn strong links with both Chelsea and Juventus this summer.
