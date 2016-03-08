Agent of Inter target: 'He can be exchanged with Gabigol'
31 October at 20:40Agent of Inter Milan target and Flamengo star Lincoln has revealed that swapping Gabriel Barbosa could be an option for the nerazzurri.
The 17-year-old Flamengo starlet Lincoln has become one of Brazil's most prominent youngsters in recent times, following his heroics for the Under-17 Brazilian side in the Under-17 FIFA World Cup. He has also become a regular for Flamengo in the Brazilian league, appearing nine times already and appearing four times in the Copa Libertadores.
Lincoln's agent Frederico Pena was recently talking to FCInternews and he revealed that an exchange with Inter for Gabigol could be an option for Inter.
He said: "For the big players it is always better to move as soon as possible to adapt more quickly to the football culture of the elite. Clause? 50 million euros.
"Exchange with Gabigol? It would be a nice option for everyone. Gabigol is a great attacker. And for the plans of Flamengo, which wants to be the best team in South America, it would be an excellent player, precisely because of its maturity.
"Even for Inter, however, it would be excellent, because it would convert its investment into an element with the same great qualities . Barbosa unfortunately did not break through with the Nerazzurri, but remains a very strong player."
