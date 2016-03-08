Agent of Man Utd defender reveals truth about possible Serie A return
02 August at 12:55The agent of Matteo Darmian- Tullio Tinti has hinted at the player's possible Manchester United stay.
Reports have linked Darmian with a move to the likes of Napoli, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan this summer and partenopei president Aurelio Di Laurentiis has already confirmed that they are looking to make a loan move for the player.
Recently though, Darmian's agent Tullio Tinto has hinted that Darmian could stay at Manchester United this summer, despite big Serie A interest. He said: "Napoli? Mourinho and the English club do not want to give in.
"After talking with them, I think that Darmian does not move from United and, therefore, from the Premier League" .
Darmian has previously stated that he wants to move to the Serie A this summer, but with Manchester United short of right-backs to play with in the opening Premier League game, Darmian could stay at the club.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
