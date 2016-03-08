Agent of Man Utd target confirms contract extension talks with Napoli

13 November at 10:55
Mario Giuffredi, the agent of Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj has confirmed that his client is in talks to sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants.

“Talks began a long time ago and in the next few days I will meet the president to see if it’s possible to sign a new contract", Giuffredi said last night.

“Hysaj only has two years and a half left in his contract with Napoli. Mario Rui? The situation is different. He still has three years and a half left in his contract. There is time to talk about his situation. I expect a lot from both in the second part of the season.”

​Giuffredi did also release an update on Andrea Conti, who is also one of his clients: “I think the ban is a shame. Conti has never had this kind of behavior in his career. He has always distinguished himself for his professionalism. It was a very bad thing, especially because Andrea is going through a tough moment. He will get over it. Conti will become the best right-back in Italy.”
 

