Agent of Roma target hints at Inter move
23 July at 15:15Agent of Roma target Hector Herrera has dropped hint of the player's possible move to rivals Inter.
It was earlier reported that Herrera is on Roma's wanted list this summer, despite the giallorossi already having signed the likes of Ante Coric, Bryan Cristante and Javier Pastore.
In an interview that Herrera's agent Matias Bunge gave to LaRoma24, he dropped hint of a possible move to Inter but admitted that no offers have been made yet.
He said: "You can ask about the payment of the release clause clause 40 million. Yes, exactly what the Porto require."
"For the moment there have been no contacts with Inter. We'll see what will happen this summer. It's clear that Inter is a great club, any proposal will be analyzed and evaluated ."
