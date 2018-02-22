Agent of Serie A defender admits interest in Serie A move
16 May at 18:50Cristiano Biraghi’s agent Mario Giuffredi talked to Milannews about the future of his client: “Mirabelli knows him very well because of his past at Inter and as far as I know Gattuso is an admirer of Biraghi as well. If they’d ask me to sign Biraghi I’d me more than happy to make the deal happen. It’d be a dream come true for Cristiano. As for now, however, there are no concrete negotiations.”
Giuffredi is also the agent of Andrea Conti who arrived in Milan last summer but spent his first season at the club on the sidelines due to a double knee injury: “He is doing very well. He is recovering and the recovery times are right. Conti is almost ready to return to action. Maybe he could play again in September. AC Milan fans are unique, they’ve always supported him. It’s difficult to describe, I’ve never seen a group of fans so close to a footballer. I hope Andrea can repay their trust as soon as possible.”
