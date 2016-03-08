Agent of Skriniar reveals Inter's price tag, plays down Barca and Real links
11 April at 20:50
Mithat Halis, the owner of player's agency Stars & Friends which takes care of Inter defender Milan Skriniar, talked about his client's future with Libertad Digital.
"The future of Milan Skriniar? What is certain is that Inter will not fall below their request of €100m. Only two teams in Spain and those in the Premier League can afford an investment of this kind.
"Atletico Madrid were interested in him during his days at Sampdoria, but now there is nothing anymore, as well as there aren't any contacts with Barcelona and Real Madrid. Inter, however, have already said no to Manchester City in the past. Then Guardiola decided to take Laporte," he concluded.
Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on his Twitter account that Skriniar will sign a new deal at Inter; a one that expires in the summer of 2023.
