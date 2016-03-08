Agent of Taison confirms Roma negotiations

26 August at 17:00
Bad news for Paulo Fonseca and Roma: this morning, in fact, the official statement on the injury of Diego Perotti arrived. After extensive medical tests, it was deemed that the Argentine winger will be out for around 45-60 days.

A big blow for the attack of Paulo Fonseca, which forces Roma and Petrachi to return to the transfer market. Not just for a defender, therefore, but now also for an attacking winger.

One of the names linked with the club is that of Taison, the winger of Shakhtar Donetsk: the track leading to the Brazilian could heat up in the next few hours. In fact, confirmation comes from the player's agent, Fabricio Dornelles.

"We are negotiating, Rome are interested and it is possible that the operation will be defined this week. Price? No, we haven't talked about it with Shakhtar yet," he told Romapress.net. 

For more news, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.