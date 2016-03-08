Agent of Taison confirms Roma negotiations
26 August at 17:00Bad news for Paulo Fonseca and Roma: this morning, in fact, the official statement on the injury of Diego Perotti arrived. After extensive medical tests, it was deemed that the Argentine winger will be out for around 45-60 days.
A big blow for the attack of Paulo Fonseca, which forces Roma and Petrachi to return to the transfer market. Not just for a defender, therefore, but now also for an attacking winger.
One of the names linked with the club is that of Taison, the winger of Shakhtar Donetsk: the track leading to the Brazilian could heat up in the next few hours. In fact, confirmation comes from the player's agent, Fabricio Dornelles.
"We are negotiating, Rome are interested and it is possible that the operation will be defined this week. Price? No, we haven't talked about it with Shakhtar yet," he told Romapress.net.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments