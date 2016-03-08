Agent of Udinese star plays down Inter rumors
14 October at 15:45Agent of Udinese star Kevin Lasagna has played down reports linking the Italian with a move to Inter.
An Italian international, Lasagna has appeared for the Azzurri side four times in the past and he is still very much a part of the side. He has also been a key for the Udinese for the last 2-3 years now, scoring around 22 times in around 70 times for the club.
Reports recently had linked Lasagna with a move to Inter and said that the striker would be a second-choice to Romelu Lukaku.
Lasagna's agent Massimo Biraschi was talking to FCInterNews recently and he talked about these reports.
He said: "I also read this market rumor. I don't know where it came from and what the source is. I have no news about it at the moment and I find it hard to comment, I haven't heard about Inter for a while.
He was asked about what will happen if Inter do make an offer or attempt to sign him. He said: "If Marotta and Ausilio called it? It would certainly be nice. Kevin made an important run from the Serie D to the Serie A up to the national team in these years. It would be the crowning achievement of his career.
"One could not hope for better. Lasagna has a contract until 2023 with Udinese. Let's see what happens in the next matches and then we will evaluate everything."
Currently 27, Lasagna has appeared in seven Serie A games for the side from the Friuli. He has only scored a single so far this season.
Inter signed Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United this past summer and the Belgian has already scored four times in the Serie A. They also signed Alexis Sanchez on loan from United, but the Chilean has sustained a dislocated ankle injury which could keep him out for 2-3 months.
