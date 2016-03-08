Agent opens up about PSG offer for Man Utd target
06 September at 17:35Mateja Kezman- The agent of Lazio star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain made an offer for the Serbian this past summer.
Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move away from Lazio over the past few months and big clubs like Manchester United, Juventus, Real Madrid and Chelsea have been linked with a move for him.
With the Serbian now heading close to signing a new deal at the Stadio Olimpico, the player's agent Mateja Kezman has told Gazzetta dello Sport about an offer from a French club, which could well be Paris Saint-Germain, considering his links with the Parisiens.
Kezman said: “Many teams were after Sergej and we presented a couple of very interesting offers to Lazio. He could have earned much more elsewhere – in France they offered him €8 million.”
“But, in the end, we accepted the club’s decision not to sell without any arguments. They have rejected all the offers and we never pushed for a transfer because he is happy in Rome.”
