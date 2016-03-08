Agent reveals Inter talks for AC Milan, Man Utd and Liverpool target
08 April at 19:40Psg starlet Steven Bergwijn is one of the most exciting starlets in Europe. The 21-year-old winger has been linked with many top clubs including AC Milan, Inter, Liverpool and Manchester United. His agent Fulco van Kooperen has spoken with fcinternews.it about the player's future: "Inter are a top club with some amazing fans. Italy is an amazing country".
FUTURE - "Any club that can give him the right base for the next step of his career is a serious candidate. And the Nerazzurri are among those teams. They watched him in Champions League as Psv played two games against Inter. They are interested, I spoke with Ausilio as well". Bergwijn is contracted with Psv until 2022 and the Premier League giants are the most solid conteders to secure his services. Inter, however, are not only in race to sign him. The Nerazzurri are one of the most serious candidates.
