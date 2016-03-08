Agent reveals Rafinha is in the dark over Inter future
06 June at 17:55During an interview with Goal.com, Rafinha’s father and agent, Mazinho, discussed the Brazilian midfielder’s current situation, having spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter from Barcelona. Here is what he had to say on the matter:
“At the moment, we are waiting. Inter and Barcelona will have a meeting to solve this problem, but we do not know what will happen. Any player who is enjoying himself and suddenly sustains an injury like he does feels bad about himself. Knowing that you are on a good run of form but face a long spell on the sidelines makes you very depressed.
“The recovery time was very long, while it’s a shame that Tite did not have the opportunity to get to know him better before this summer’s FIFA World Cup. It is a shame for all of us. He played an important role for Inter and he was happy again.”
(Goal.com)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments