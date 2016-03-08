Agent says the 'next Scholes' is likely to join Man United
01 May at 18:45Giovanni Branchini, one of the most important agents in Italy, has spoken about the future of some of his clients and some big names of Italian and European football. Branchini is not the agent of Max Allegri and Pep Guardiola but he is very close to both managers as he is one of the men who helped Man City to hire Pep. Branchini is also one of the intermediaries of the Juve manager who, he said, is destined to remain in charge of the Old Lady next season.
The Italian is very knowledgable about everything going on in Italy and Europe in terms of transfers and speaking about Nicolò Barella (who is not his client) Branchini hint that his possible destination could be Manchester United: "He is very similar to Paul Scholes", he told Tuttosport. "He is an extraordinary footballer and I really believe he could go to Manchester United this summer".
Barella had been linked with a number of top European clubs and Inter are the team that is currently leading the race to secure his services in the summer.
