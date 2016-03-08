Agent travels to Napoli as Ancelotti keeps pushing for Spurs star
27 April at 15:30Napoli are interested in signing Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier and according to Il Corriere dello Sport, contacts between the Azzurri and the entourage of the Spurs defender are going on.
The England International is Carlo Ancelotti's first choice to strengthen the team's defensive pack and negotiations with the player's entourage are ongoing.
According to the report, an International agent, who is in one of the people in charge of Trippier's transfer, traveled to Napoli this week. The agent was spotted at Napoli's training complex as the Azzurri keep pushing to sign the Champions League semi-finalist in the summer.
Napoli face Frosinone away tomorrow and the Azzurri boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke with media today. The former Chelsea manager said that new players are needed in order to strengthen the team and improve the team's attitude. The Italian tactician did also admit that he won't block players who want to leave the San Paolo in the summer.
