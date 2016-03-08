Ancelotti: ‘Arsenal defeat still hurts, I’m not going to block who wants to leave, Insigne…’
27 April at 13:15Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti held a press conference ahead of the Azzurri Serie A clash against Frosinone. Lorenzo Insigne will miss the game due to an injury: “He tried to make it this week but he’s had problems, he has a problem at his abductor, he feels pain and he didn’t train well, he is unable to do what he can. Albiol is back and that’s good news. Insigne can only focus on the work, he has this problem, there is no case opened, he is sorry for the boos, but he looks ahead”.
FUTURE – “I am happy in Naples, nothing has changed. I want to continue what I’ve begun, there are all the conditions to be motivated, the rest is just talking”.
EUROPA LEAGUE – “The problem is not physical, we check it every time, every day and if there was a problem we’d know. Look at what happened against Atalanta, we lost ourselves after the first struggle, it’s not a physical problem, we were badly eliminated by Europa League and this is affecting us”.
TRANSFERS – “We don’t need to sell our best players, we can sign new players following our ideas. However, I am not going to block who wants to leave, I’ve never done it in my career”.
