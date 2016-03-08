Agnelli meets Sarri in Baku

29 May at 11:30
Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli has had a brief meeting with Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on Wednesday.

Sarri is with the Blues team who are in the capital of Azerbaijan to take part in the UEFA Europa League final against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Angelli traveled to Baku as the President of ECA and has decided to stay in the same hotel — Four Seasons — where the Premier League giants are also staying.
The 43-year-old is also expected to be in the stands during the Europa League final at the Olympic stadium.

This was the first meeting between Sarri and Angelli ever since it is reported that the former Napoli boss has agreed terms to join the Turin-based club for the next season.

Even though Sarri has officially stated that he is not thinking about the move to Juventus, it is expected that his agent Fali Ramadani will begin the process of parting ways with Chelsea once the Europa League final will come to an end so his client can move to Italy before the start of the next campaign.
 

