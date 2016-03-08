Agnelli: "Ronaldo will soon be done"
07 July at 13:40Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli reportedly told a waiter during a dinner that a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo will be done soon.
The Portuguese superstar is said to be willing to leave Real Madrid this summer, with Juventus already having made an offer of 100 million euros to sign him. The forward is ready to join Juventus this summer.
El Chiringuito believe that in a dinner yesterday that involved Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli recently, a waiter had ended up asking the Juve CEO about the Ronaldo deal, to which Agnelli had replied: "Soon, it will all be done."
The story aired on one of Spain's most prominent broadcast outlets- La Sexta and it is an indication of the fact that the deal is close and Juventus are confident of signing Ronaldo this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
