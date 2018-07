Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli reportedly told a waiter during a dinner that a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo will be done soon.The Portuguese superstar is said to be willing to leave Real Madrid this summer , with Juventus already having made an offer of 100 million euros to sign him. The forward is ready to join Juventus this summer.El Chiringuito believe that in a dinner yesterday that involved Pavel Nedved and Andrea Agnelli recently, a waiter had ended up asking the Juve CEO about the Ronaldo deal, to which Agnelli had replied: "Soon, it will all be done."The story aired on one of Spain's most prominent broadcast outlets- La Sexta and it is an indication of the fact that the deal is close and Juventus are confident of signing Ronaldo this summer.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)