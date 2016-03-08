Agreement reached between Juve and Dortmund for Emre Can: the details
30 January at 21:00Emre Can is set to leave Juventus in favour of a move to Borussia Dortmund, who have been interested in his services ever since the transfer market opened. In fact, after some intense negotiations, a total agreement has now been reached between the parties.
Earlier today, a solution was found that convinced Juve between the formula and the overall economic valuation. The German midfielder will leave on loan with an obligation to buy, with the Bianconeri set to cash in €27-28m in total from the operation.
The obligation will only be triggered if certain conditions are met, although ones that are easy to achieve. There are also some bonuses included in the deal which could result in Juventus banking over €30m from the sale.
In other words, the white smoke has arrived and an agreement has been reached. Tomorrow, the player is expected in Germany to undergo the medical tests for his new side.
