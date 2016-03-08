Ajax boss confirms Roma will sign Hakim Ziyech
29 June at 14:35Ajax manager Eric Ten Hag has confirmed that Hakim Ziyech is set to move away from the club, with Roma already having agreed a deal to sign the Moroccan star.
Ziyech was an important player for the Moroccan national side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and played all three games of the tournament. Despite his good showings, Morocco missed out on a place in the knockout rounds of the tournament. His performances for Ajax have been very impressive too.
While CalcioMercato understand that Monchi has been in contact with Ajax for Ziyech, the player has agreed to sign a five-year deal at the club worth 2.5 million euros a season.
And although, Ajax are looking for a fee of 35 million euros, Roma are still in talks with the club to agree a fee.
Meanwhile, Ajax boss Eric Ten Hag has confirmed that Ziyech is set to move away from the club this summer. He told Voetball International: "I know he already has another deal, it's a great loss. If you love football, you love Hakim Ziyech."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
