Roma make offer to sign Ajax star
04 June at 10:10Reports from Dutch daily De Telegraaf report that that Roma have made contact with Ajax for the signing of Hakim Ziyech.
The 25-yea-old Ziyech has become arguably the best attacking midfield player in the Eredivisie after his arrival at Ajax from Twente. He appeared 34 times in the league for Ajax this season, scoring nine times and assisting as many as 15 times too.
Reports from De Telegraaf suggest that Roma had a secretive meeting with the agent of Ziyech last week.
The giallorossi are ready to offer him a five-year deal and would triple the sum that Ajax paid to sign him from Twente.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
