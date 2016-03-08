Ajax boss Ten Hag on De Ligt: 'We knew for a long time that he will leave'

15 July at 15:00
Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has revealed that the club knew a long while ago that Matthijs de Ligt would leave the Dutch side soon.

De Ligt is now all but set for a move to Juventus, as he has already agreed personal terms with the bianconeri and the two clubs are close to agreeing a fee for the defender.

In a recent press conference, Ten Hag said: "Last season, also thanks to our philosophy, the team and the players themselves, De Jong and De Ligt have become phenomena, so much by to attract the attention of the big European companies They have exceptional qualities:

"Before last year, Frenkie had never driven our midfield, then we all know how it went, in the end it became indispensable for Ajax and Holland, I don't see why it can't happen to another player this year.De Ligt away? We knew for a long time that it would happen, it's good that it happens now. A place is freed, someone else will have to fill it. "

