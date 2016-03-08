Ajax-Juventus: Dybala will make it, Ronaldo maybe
31 March at 10:15There is still time and it is early to worry for Juventus. The first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against Ajax is scheduled in ten days and the Bianconeri do not want to get caught up in anxiety, knowing that it will take a few more days to figure out if Ronaldo will make it for the match.
The Portuguese star, injured on international duty, was not at the stadium yesterday, he preferred to spend the afternoon in the pool, to continue his rehabilitation process: "Working hard for my recovery" he wrote on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Dybala did not feature yesterday against Empoli, as he suffered an injury during the warm-up ahead of the matchup but the condition of the Argentine does not seem to give too many worries.
The feeling is positive and there should be no injuries. The attacker felt a slight pain in his calf muscle and it was merely a precaution to avoid complications. Against Ajax, he should be present, either with Ronaldo or with Kean, who is rapidly climbing in the hierarchy of strikers.
