Ajax midfielder turns down Roma offer
04 July at 14:50Reports from Belgium say that Serie A giants AS Roma are eyeing another Ajax star in Donny van de Beek this summer.
The 21-year-old midfielder appeared in 34 Eredivisie games last season, scoring 11 times and assisting six times.
While Roma have already made approaches to sign Hakim Ziyech, the giallorossi have made an offer for another Ajax star in Donny van de Beek, with Belgian outlet Algemen Dagblad reporting that the player has rejected the offer.
Van de Beek feels that Ajax is the right place for his development and he wants to carry on playing there.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
