"I was very close to a transfer to Roma. My entourage had found an agreement with the Giallorossi, but in the end, nothing was done due to the lack of an agreement between the clubs. There were also other offers, which I rejected.

"I've always told myself that I would leave the team just to make a major leap in quality, however, this didn't happen and I'm very happy to have stayed. I didn't expect to stay this season, but now I'm here and I will give everything for this shirt. think I'm in the best phase of my career.

"A transfer in January is never ideal: I think the best situations for transfers always occur in the summer, so I can say with certainty that I will stay this winter."