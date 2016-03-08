Alisson to Liverpool: What we know so far and live updates
18 July at 16:30Alisson Becker to Liverpool is only going to get closer and closer to Liverpool, Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned.
The English Premier League club has raised the offers to 75 million euros plus add ons for the Brazilian professional footballer. Now it is up to the Serie A club whether to accept the offer from the Merseyside club or wait to see if Chelsea can table a better offer for the goalkeeper.
Alisson Becker’s agent is already in the Italian capital where he is expected to have a meeting with the director of sports of AS Roma, Monchi. There is no much clarity on the information regarding how the meeting went today between the agent and Roma’s director of sports.
New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has called Alisson and informed him to wait till the west London club make an offer for him. The Brazilian goalkeeper is now on vacation following his time at the FIFA 2018 World Cup.
